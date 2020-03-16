Beyhadh 2: In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will see that Maya might tie the knot with Vikram, however in the earlier episode, MJ was seen exposing her in front of Rudra. Meanwhile, the show has moved 1 year ahead, where Maya has lost his memory.

Beyhadh 2: When it comes to glue the audience to the TV screen, then Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s most-watched show, Beyhadh 2 meets all the expectations of the viewers. In the earlier episode, MJ was seen exposing Maya in front of Rudra, which led to their relationship ends, while on the other hand, the serial moved 1 year ahead, where Vikram as Maya’s husband enters in her life.

Here’s another unexpected truth that Maya has lost her memory and she couldn’t recognize anyone. In the serial, she was also seen on a wheelchair, as she has been suffering from lower body paralysis. Howbeit, the makers didn’t reveal the situation as what had happened 1 year back, when MJ exposed her.

Meanwhile, in the show, Maya will soon tie the knot with Vikram, as he gained her trust by showcasing fake proofs. Indeed within a week, the show went on to the next level, which was not expected. It will interesting to see, will Rudra and Maya once again meet, or What’s the next twist after Vikram’s entry.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic song titled Bhula Dunga, first look to release on this date

The show already garnered massive popularity among the Indian viewers, as earlier it was rumoured that show will run digitally and will go off-air from TV. However, the channel confirmed that it doesn’t hold any truth. Jennifer Winget as Maya Jai Singh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjaya “MJ” Roy are in lead roles. The show is the second season of Beyhadh, where Maya played a character of an innocent girl, while in season two she is in a bold yet fearless avatar.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Shrivastav, Heena Panchal reject Paras Chhabra

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App