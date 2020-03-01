Beyhadh 2: Indias most loved romantic thriller show, Beyhadh 2 might stream digitally only, reports said a new entry will be made in the show opposite to Jennifer Winget

Beyhadh 2: One of the most loved shows featuring Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang is garnering everyone’s gaze not for its plot but for the rift among the show makers and actors. Reports said, the show will now stream only on digital space and not on TV, the decision has been taken overnight as it failed to fetch TRP, with that Jennifer might take an exit lane as earlier she signed a contract with the channel.

Reports are cornering around, the last episode will be on air on March 13, and to keep up the suspense a new entry will enter into Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget, which can spice up the show.

Currently, #Beyhadh2ShouldStay is trending online as the show will end abruptly, and fans are demanding that the story needs a destination. Talking about the show, in the first season Maya was in search of love where she was betrayed by everyone, however, in the second season she came up as fearless women who seeks revenge from MJ’s family, as they killed her baby in the womb, her bold avatar has had been liked by the Indian viewers.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh proposes to Karishma Tanna during stunt, watch hilarious video

Check fan post:

Jennifer Winget is a gem! Pls don't take her talent for granted! She always loves to be called an ITV girl cause she blvs that ITV has made her what she is today! She made MAYA an iconic character! don't end it in such way pls @SonyTV @LSDFilms_ #Beyhadh2ShouldStay pic.twitter.com/HToZG7t07M — _eF/ (@efJWx_) February 28, 2020

I have waited for Maya's come back n we got Maya Back,

If We All Bring Our Maya Back Then We Won't Let Maya Go Anywhere Show The Power Of Maya's Fans We Can Do It.@jenwinget @SonyTV @LSDFilms_ #Beyhadh2ShouldStay pic.twitter.com/KGEaSrMgZz — ChipSi Cornflakes 😈 (@koyal_kang) February 28, 2020

Jennifer as Maya, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, Ashish Chaudhary as Mrityunjay ( MJ) are in the main lead roles, needless to say, the plot is intriguing and fast pace.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande dish out major friendship goal; Lokhande says Desai changed for good

I have waited for Maya's come back n we got Maya Back,

If We All Bring Our Maya Back Then We Won't Let Maya Go Anywhere Show The Power Of Maya's Fans We Can Do It.@jenwinget @SonyTV @LSDFilms_ #Beyhadh2ShouldStay pic.twitter.com/KGEaSrMgZz — ChipSi Cornflakes 😈 (@koyal_kang) February 28, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra reacts to Akanksha Puri’s tattoo cover-up, says he doesn’t have enough time right now

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App