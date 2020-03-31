Beyhadh 2: Amid novel coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the show Beyhadh 2 has put on hold. However, Shivin Narang just like his fans is missing his Beyhadh 2 team. In a recent interview, the actor said, he and Winget develop great rapport.

In a recent interview given to a web portal, Narang said, Winget is an amazing person as she is full of life and positivity. She has been working in the industry for the past 15 years, she puts her all heart out in every work she does with full dedication.

Narang further said, when they first met on the Beyhadh 2 set we instantly developed a great bond that turned into great on-screen chemistry too. Currently, he is missing sets and shooting as it was great to work with the team. Nevertheless, fans are also eagerly waiting to watch the show, as Narang and Winget played the titular role in it.

Talking about the show, Ankit Siwach as Vikram Jaisingh is playing Maya’s husband, who tries to cut all the connections from the outer world. Though his role has not been defined properly, as sometimes he was seen in good avatar while on other days kind of a psycho. The show is high on drama, as Maya was seen hitting Vikram and tries to escape.

Here’s the twist, her mother was captivated by him, while, Rudra is in search of Maya and making every possible move to trace her. In the show, Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary as MJ Roy are in lead roles.

