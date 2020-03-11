Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget show Beyhadh 2 is intriguing as on every episode is high on drama. Currently, Maya and Rudra take an exit from MJ's home and started a new journey together. While Antara demands half of MJ wealth.

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: After clearing all the rumours related to Beyhadh 2 is heading towards its biggest twist, where Maya and Rudra exist from MJ’s mansion and started a new journey together. In the promo ahead, Indian viewers will get to watch, where MJ’s wife, Antara will go against him, by demanding 50 percent share in his company, a London mansion, and the current home they are staying in.

Meanwhile, it was all planned by Maya and said finally the cat has come out from her dome, it was in the context of Antara. Maya is planning to separate all MJ’s near one and conspiring in such a way that they go against him. In the promo, someone rings the bell of MJ’s home, and as he opens the door he gets a shock, however, it’s still not revealed that what was there for MJ, but it’s for sure that in season 2 Maya will win and put MJ behind the bars.

Perhaps, it will be interesting to see what will be MJ’s next move, will Rudra and Maya will make a comeback in MJ’s home or Maya’s next plan for MJ. Indeed, the plot glues the viewers as Maya’s fearless avatar is very much liked by the Indian viewers.

Beyhadh 2 promo:

Beyhadh 2 promo:



