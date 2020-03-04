Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang's much-loved show took a new turn! To emotionally support Maya, Rudra forced her to remove their wedding ring. In the latest promo, Maya can be seen warning Antara, to stop planning against them otherwise she will be her next target. Watch the latest video here.

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang’s show, Beyhadh 2 is currently in news for every possible reason, from new twists to speculation of Jennifer’s (Maya) exit. In the latest promo, Rudra can be seen forcing Maya to take off their wedding ring and broke it in front of everyone. The reason behind doing this, as he felt too much of love sometimes harm. However, Maya felt that Rudra’s love will help her to take revenge from all those who once spoiled her life.

In furtherance, Maya wrote a letter to Antra as a warning, that she will be her next target, soon she will also be chucked out from the house, just like Diya. Meanwhile, speculations related to the show going off-air on TV sets and will move to digital space holds no truth, according to an official statement released by the channel.

The statement reads, Beyhadh 2 is a finite story and won’t end without logical culmination, so speculation related to the show going off-air, and will stream only on OTT platform is not true, the show won’t go off- air immediately. Talking about the plot, in season 2, Maya will be seen seeking revenge from MJ’s family, as in earlier season she was betrayed by all as they killed her baby in the womb. No doubt the plot is intriguing and fast space. Earlier this week #Beyhadh2ShouldStay was trending on Twitter as its die heart fans didn’t like the way the show was about to shut.

