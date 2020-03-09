Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: India's most-watched show, Beyhadh 2 is heading towards its biggest twist as Maya's new wifey avatar will be seen, as she feels jealous of Ananya. Meanwhile, Ananya claims that Maya is dangerous as she is here to seek revenge and to ruin lives.

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s most-watched show, Beyhadh 2 has been showcasing high voltage drama as Maya’s fearless avatar is catching everyone’s gaze. However this time she will be seen feeling jealous of Ananya, who is Rudra’s best find and a business partner.

In the promo ahead, Maya will be seen warning Ananya to stay away from her husband, as the latter sings a song for her. In a house party, Ananya expresses her views related to Maya and called her dangerous and unpredicted, as her motive is o ruin lives. It will be interesting to watch, how Maya will deal with these situations, and will she able to create a difference between Rudra and Ananya.

Indeed the plot is intriguing, as Maya’s bold role has been loved by all, in season 2 she will be seen seeking revenge from MJ, earlier he betrayed her and killed her baby in the womb.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla opens up about his difficult times, says his mom was his rock after his father’s demise

Beyhadh 2 promo:



Talking about the show, rumours were coming in, the show might go off-air will only run on Digital space, however, the channel recently rubbishes all the news and clearly said, holds no truth. Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary as Mrityunjay are in lead roles.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 March 2020 preview: Prerna, Anurag reunite but their life is in danger, here’s how

Beyhadh 2 promo:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Mere Angne Mein is a fun Holi number, watch here

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App