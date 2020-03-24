Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: The show makers of Beyhadh 2, is high on drama as Maya can be seen hitting Vikram as he tries to touch her inappropriately. She even tries to rescue from the place but shockingly she sees Nandini is held captive. Watch promo here

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget, and Shivin Narang’s much-loved show, Beyhadh 2 is catching everyone’s gaze through its intriguing plot, as the show took a one year leap, where Jennifer as Maya leaves in a countryside home with Vikram who claimed to be her husband.

In the upcoming episode, Maya will be seen hitting Vikram as she wants to rescue from his ties. The scenario occurred, when Maya will be seen cooking food, amid Vikaram comes and will hold her from the back, which made her comfortable.

Vikram was seen happy and will be seen saying what a lovely afternoon, delicious Italian food and home alone. Just after that Maya fumed into anger and hit his head with a wine bottle, she tries to run away from the house but he tries to catch her, Maya once again harmed her with her walking and run away from the room.

Watch Beyhadh 2 promo:

Meanwhile, something shocking happened, as she tries to hide she will found that (Nandini) is held captive. Indeed Vikram’s character is still unknown as his motive behind this has not been revealed in the show. They even try to cut ever contact from the outer world, so that Maya couldn’t get a glimpse of her past. Vikram claimed that he is her husband and showed various photographs of her marriage.

On the other hand, Rudra is desperately finding Maya, in the show, the various situation has had been built when Rudra and Maya were about to meet but somehow, things didn’t work in their favour as she has lost her memory, she even asked helped from MJ. Mritunjaya “MJ” Roy (Ashish Chaudhary), Rudra Roy (Shivin Narang) Maya Jaisingh (Jennifer Winget).

