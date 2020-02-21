Beyhadh 2: Get ready to watch new avatar of Maya, in the coming episode she can be seen in fearless avatar where she holds MJ's neck and threaten him to kill him, it all started when MJ tried to harm his husband, Rudra. Watch Video

Beyhadh 2: The show features Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang in lead roles, no doubt from day 1 the show is showcasing high voltage drama, as Maya and Rudra Roy are the love birds and the whole story revolves around them, but here comes a twist Indian viewers will now encounter Maya’s new strong, bold and fearless avatar.

In today’s episode, viewers will get a high dose of entertainment and nail bitting episode, Currently, MJ was always seen threatening Maya for her weakness but here comes a twist when she ties the knot with Rudra and entered in Roy’s mansion, here’s come the twist, when the couple were enjoying their romantic evening suddenly bunch of balloons flew into the room, out of which one burst in front of Rudra which left him completely stunned and shock.

However, Maya couldn’t resist and confronted MJ, she warned him and said, he created a big mistake by doing this and soon he will regret, instantly she holds his neck and said don’t dare to harm my husband otherwise you will have to face the consequences, the incident happened with a friction of seconds where MJ couldn’t handle the situation and got scared.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5UH4Bt6e2E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBZMA065AYg

