Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: One of the most-watched serials, Beyhadh 2 is high on drama, as in each episode, some new twist arrives. Likewise, in the upcoming episode, where Maya is all set to kill Ananya! Yes, you read it right, she is her next target in the game.

In the earlier episode, MJ was seen threatening Maya, that he will soon expose her in front of Rudra, while Maya was begging in front of him for no to do that, however, soon she got to know that the someone else is also supporting MJ in his evil plan that’s none but Ananya and Aditya.

After knowing all the truth, in the upcoming promo, Maya will be seen giving warning to Ananya, to stay out of the matter otherwise she will face serving consequences related to it. Ananya openly stays that she loves Rudra and at any cost, she wants him back. The duo got into heated arguments where Maya started laughing and said, that she is messing up with the wrong person. With her death, Maya will write a new chapter of revenge in season 2.

Talking about the plot it is an intriguing plot, yet the script is quite new as Maya is seen in bold yet fierce avatar where she seeks revenge from MJ. While the earlier season of Beyhadh 2, she was betrayed by all, even her near ones plotted against her and killed her baby in the womb. Jennifer Winget as Maya Jai Singh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjaya Roy are in lead roles.

