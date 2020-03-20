Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: They are destined to meet! Maya and Rudra once again will meet at the club, here's a twist by the time Maya tries to catch his glimpse, he walks away from the club. While Vikram is getting possessive for Maya and keep her away from the world, he even tears newspaper pages which can give her flashback from a previous life.

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s much-loved show, Beyhadh 2 has taken a 1-year leap, to maintain the TRP, character Ankit Siwach aka Vikram has been added to the show, who is currently playing Maya’s husband role, however, he claims to be her husband but she couldn’t recognize him or his marriage.

Talking about the current scenario of the show, Rudra tries all the possible ways to find Maya, and at least he reaches her home! while, Vikram is showcasing his positive side towards Maya, and won’t let her go out of the house. But later on Maya’s request, he agreed to take her out, the duo went to a club where Rudra was already present there in search of Maya.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to watch that Rudra and Maya once again will face to face with each other. It happens, when Maya picks up a newspaper, and suddenly she realizes that someone is walking towards her. It was no one but Rudra, she tried to catch the glimpse of him, while Maya gets a flashback. It will be interesting to see, Will Maya and Rudra will once again meet, Will Vikram let Maya seek her revenge from MJ?

Though the serial, unable to fetch TRP as it didn’t even make to top 10 serials, but Jennifer and Shivin fans love their fresh pairing in the show. In the show, Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, Mritunjaya “MJ” Roy (Ashish Chaudhary) are in lead roles.

