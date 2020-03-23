Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy's show is high on drama, where Maya lost her memory and unknowingly asks from her biggest rival MJ. In the show, Vikram's role has still not created a clear picture, as to what he is up to?

Beyhadh 2: The makers of Beyhadh 2 is leaving no chance to catch everyone’s gaze by showcasing nailbiting episode, back to back twist has been adding to the plot as in the upcoming episode, Maya will be seen seeking help from his biggest rival MJ. It happened all due to her memory loss, in the serial Maya can be seen that she no more has any memory related to her past, which benefited Vikaram who claims to be her husband.

Even he showed various facts and photographs related to their marriage, however, it’s still not known is he going to destroy Maya’s life or he genuinely loves her. He tries to break every possible contact from the outer world so that she could recognize anyone from her past.

In the upcoming episode, the Maya commits one of the biggest mistakes of her life by asking for help from MJ. This all happened as she got the hint of Vikram’s evil intention, so to escape from it, she approaches MJ.

Beyhadh 2 promo:

On the other hand, Rudra is in search of Maya, which lead towards her home, they even met at the club, but as they were not destined to meet that day, they could come face to face. In the show, Maya is also seen suffering from lower body paralysis and stays in the countryside. Indeed the plot is intriguing, as Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, Mritunjaya “MJ” Roy (Ashish Chaudhary) are doing justice to their roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App