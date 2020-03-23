Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Maya has lost her memory and does not even remember about her plans to destroy MJ. Rather she seeks help from MJ itself to expose Vikram. What will happen next?

Sony Entertainment’s Beyhadh 2 is amidst an unexpected twist as Maya who sought revenge from MJ for his misdeeds will be seen taking the latter’s help. As Maya does not remember anything about her real identity, the situation has completely changed Maya and Rudra’s life.

Maya was seen troubled and shaken when Rajiv tries to make her remember the revenge which she wanted to seek and other necessary things. But however, the latter fails. Maya is trying hard to recollect memories from her past life. While Maya is not able to recall anything about her identity, she receives a clue regarding Vikram.

As the situations suggest that he is actually playing with her. As Vikram is faking many things, all of these things later come in front of Maya. Now, MJ marks his entry to Vikram’s house.

Have a look at the Beyhadh 2 twist:

Now here comes the twist, Maya who is blank about her past life and does not remember that MJ is her biggest enemy, asks him to help her in revealing Vikram’s true intentions. Vikram has teamed up with MJ and now both will try and get over Maya.

This will set double problems for Maya as she has no idea about what is going on. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Vikram and MJ use Maya in hurting her.

When will Maya regain her memory? Or is Maya faking her memory loss? To answer these questions, further episodes of Beyhadh 2 are awaited.

