Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang gears up to entertain its viewers. In the upcoming episode, Maya will be seen putting a knife on Rudra's neck, watch the latest video here

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang show catch everyone’s gaze for every move, from #Beyhadh2ShouldStay trend or its unexpected twist. In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will watch another thrilling episode, where Maya for the first time seen putting a knife on Rudra’s neck!

Beyhadh 2 die heart fans knows very well, Maya is madly in love with her husband, Rudra. However, this time, she can be seen threating MJ by giving signs that she could hate Rudra also. Maya said, her hatred is more than love for her husband. However, seems like Maya doesn’t want to showcase her weak side anymore, as earlier MJ had taken advantage of that.

Midst of all, after chucking Diya out from the house, Maya’s next target is Antara, as she was also involved in MJ’s evil pkan. Recently, she wrote a warning letter to her, which reads stay away from Rudra as the consequences will hurt her. Talking about the show, it’s intriguing as Maya is back in the bold and fearless avatar. In season 2 she will be seeking revenge from MJ as earlier he destroyed her life.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: The Khabri calls Asim Riaz Ehsaan Faramosh, says he manipulated trends with celebrity tweets

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert:

Also Read: Rashami Desai opens up about her past relationship with ex-husband Nandish Sandhu and Physical Abuse

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma catches Goa Beach Tik Tok fever after Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga, performs it with Tony Kakkar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App