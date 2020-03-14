Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: India's most-watched show, Beyhadh 2 is heading towards its biggest twist as Vikram's entry will change every scenario for Maya. In the upcoming episode, Vikram claims that he is her husband, while Maya has no memory related to that. Watch promo here

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s show, Beyhadh 2 is high on the drama! The serial is breaking all the records for thriller and mystery. In the upcoming episode, Maya once again falls into MJ’s trap as her husband Vikram comes back!? In the show, Vikram’s entry will bring a new twist. While MJ will leave no chance to reveal Maya’s real face to Rudra, he threatens her that he will be going to expose her as she is the one for whom Rishi liked himself.

Meanwhile, Maya begs in front of MJ not to do that, however, in the second scene the duo can be seen pointing guns at each other. In the coming episode, Maya also gets to know that Antara was not in support of her, but created a trap. Talking about Vikram’s entry, Maya has no memory related to her marriage with him, even after showing their wedding images, she could recognize him.

Indeed the plot is intriguing as all the characters in the serial are doing justice towards their role. Jennifer Winget as Maya Jai Singh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy aka Shivin Narang, Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjaya MJ Roy, Ankit Siwach as Vikram is in the lead roles.

Beyhadh 2 promo:

In Beyhadh, Jennifer played the role of a girl who believes in love, while in season 2 she is playing a dark shady character who seeks revenge from MJ. No doubt it will be interesting to see, will Maya be able to take revenge from MJ or will Rudra love her after knowing all the truth?

Beyhadh 2 promo:

