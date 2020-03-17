Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's show, Beyhadh 2 is high on drama, as at last Rudra reached out to Maya's home, but he gets a shock as Vikram opened the door, it's their first face-off.

Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: One of the most loved shows, which has glued the audience to the TV screen, Beyhadh 2 will now on air nail-biting episodes. In the earlier episode, viewers watched that the show took a one year leap where new character, Ankit Siwach aka Vikram entered into the show. Thus, the show took a new turn where he claimed that Maya earlier got married to him, he even tabled some photos and facts related to it.

However, in the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will get to see, that Rudra desperately searching Maya, as he wants to know, where is she and how is she! Coming back to the track. Vikram will be seen talking to Maya where he tries to put him on a guilt trip, by saying that she betrayed him and it was nasty marriage. He also recalled how she plotted against him, and for her benefit, she played his marriage game, meanwhile, in the show, Vikram seems to genuinely love her.

Amid, the doorbell rings and Rudra were sending on the door, it was their first faceoff. It was shocking for both as Rudra asks him who are you and what you are doing in Maya’s home. While, Vikram stands mum, as she was in shock took. Indeed, the show is intriguing and talking about the plot, it’s a fresh script where all the characters have been put in such a way that it seems real to the viewers. Jennifer Winget as Maya, Shivin Narang as Rudra, Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjaya Roy (MJ).

