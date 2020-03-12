Beyhadh 2 spoiler: Just after the show has caught its pace, Beyhadh 2 is garnering a lot of audience attention. The plots are unfolding with their pace. Where there is a tough competition between Maya and MJ, the winner name cannot be easily guessed.

In the latest episode of Beyhadh, we saw how Maya manipulates the entire situation in favor of her revengeful plan as she instigates Antara against MJ. She influences Antara by asking her to turn against MJ and take a stand for herself.

On the other hand, Maya becomes quite angry when she witnesses Ananya mending the differences with Rudra once again. After seeing such high voltage drama, some more is awaited in the upcoming track of Beyhadh 2.

Watch Beyhadh 2 upcoming twist:

In the coming episode, the audience will see a totally different Antara barging into the Roy mansion screaming Mrutunjay’s name. She will be seen pushing him and hold him from the neck. Antara’s behavior would astonish MJ as he is unaware of the reason for her loud reaction. At the same time, Antara and MJ witnesses a news channel and come to know that Antara’s dating app profile has been a hot topic of the town. Other than this, Maya will be seen talking to herself while she enjoys the mellow drama.

Let’s see if Antara understands that she is been used by Maya for her good. Will she understand Maya’s plot? or will she continue to be Maya’s puppet like this?

