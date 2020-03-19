Beyhadh 2 is about witness an unexpected twist where it will be revealed that Maya was faking her memory loss on purpose.

Beyhadh 2 features Jennifer Winget in the lead role playing the grey character of Maya, that has turned the representation of women as damsel in distress on its head always being two steps ahead of her male counterparts in the show, and staying true to the character of Maya, tonight’s episode will present the big reveal that Maya was fine all along and she hasn’t lost her memory at all, it was part of her plan to get to Vikram and free her mother.

In recent few episodes the Beyhadh 2 for the first time showed Maya being vulnerable and outsmarted which was unexpected yet believable making this twist all the more impact-full as no one saw this coming.

The aforementioned reveal will come in the show when Vikram,who is madly in love with Maya will force himself on to her, harassing her only to be grabbed by the neck and put down for good by Maya as she will overpower his manhandling and stand tall in the confrontation.

Maya has already seen Rudra vilify her upon knowing the truth about her past and develop hatred towards her which had left Maya with no allies and an uphill battle against Vikram to not only uncover his true intentions but free her mother from him and find here whereabouts, which Maya will single-handedly accomplish in tonight’s episode and in the episodes to come proving ones and for all that she is always ahead of the curve and is not to be messed with.

Coming episodes will see Maya settling scores with Vikram while also dealing with the hate filled Rudra who has lost sight of great his and Maya’s relationship was only focusing on her past, making the serial the more intense it has ever been.

