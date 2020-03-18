Behyhadh 2 Maya to regain her memory in coming weeks only to realize that her mother is held captive by Vikram and he still psychotically craves her.

Beyhadh 2 the romantic thriller televised on Sony entertainment television is in its second season and has turned Maya played by Jennifer Winget into a sympathetic character and in the coming episodes Maya is set to suffer even more after realizing that her mother isn’t in Rishikesh but actually abducted by Vikram the very man she is living with.

Maya has gone through a lot over the course several episodes, from facing off against MJ to loosing her memory and now will be put through much more when she gets her memory as Vikram being his psychotic self will keep her captive as well.

But for the coming episode Maya will remain under the impression that her mother is in Rishikesh which will further the tension as it has already been revealed that Vikram has kept her mother captive and will use her to get to Maya

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 17 march 2020 preview: Unhappy with happenings, Meenakshi turns servant for another plan

However it will take few episodes for Maya to realize her full memory back, and she has shown the signs that she is on the right path in the previous few episodes, this will shift the central conflict of MJ and Maya to Maya and Vikram and will most probably prompt Rudra to save the day for Maya as despite learning about her past, Rudra will still have a soft spot for Maya with whom he shared several of his most memorable life events.

This will make the drama Beyhadh 2 even more tension filled as Maya’s past in Vikram will be pitted in front of Rudra her present, giving the drama a much needed action with highest of stakes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App