Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang astonished his fans with his character Rudra opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2. The duo also known as MayRa by their fans become the most loved on-screen couple and well entertained their fans in the romantic drama thriller. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the drama got pulled off abruptly as the channel decided to end the show as it is a finite series.

Recently, reports revealed that Shivin Narang is all set to surprise his fans yet another time with his next project which is a music video. In the video, Shivin Narang will be romancing Vartika Singh, Miss India Universe 2019. If the reports are to be believed Shivin will be seen in the character of Ranjha and Vartika will be seen in the role of Heer. The music video will be titled as Chadiya Fitoor and will be helmed and produced by director Sidhaant Sachdev.

Moreover, there are also reports that the video is scheduled to release in May 2020, however, there are is no confirmation from the lead actors about the project. If the reports turn out to be true, it will be really exciting to see the fresh pair Shivin Narang and Vartika Singh on the screens.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for Rishi Kapoor, reveals why he did not visit him in hospital

Earlier to this, Shivin Narang also appeared in a music video Dil Zaffran in 2018 which was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Shivin Narang did his Tv debut in Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. Post to which, he did his first lead in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera which made him grab a lot of eyeballs. Shivin Narang was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 with Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, and Adaa Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App