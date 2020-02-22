Beyhadh 2: OMG! Diya pregnant with MJ's child which gave a golden opportunity Maya to unveil the biggest trump card, however, it seems like MJ will kill Diya's baby in the womb as he earlier did to Maya.

Beyhadh 2: After showcasing Maya’s fearless avatar, the show is taking a new turn, as in the upcoming episode Indian viewers will get to watch a new twist, where the command of MJ would be in the hands of Maya (Jennifer widget). In the upcoming episode, Diya gets to know that she is pregnant with MJ’s child, which came as a huge shock to him, it was not expected. With that Maya gets a new trump card in his hand where she can take revenge from MJ.

The news came as a shock to MJ as he was busy planning an evil game against Maya, amidst, soon Diya too will get to know MJ’s dual face, as he will also plot the same for her what he earlier did to Maya and killed her baby in the womb. The reason behind MJ’s evil games is that he wants to maintain peace in his family.

In an earlier episode, Maya tied the knot with Rudra, where they can be seen romancing with each other, however, things going simple is not the concept of the show, so here comes drama, when a lot of ballons entered into the room and out of that one ballon bursted out in front of Rudra which made him scared, to give a befitting reply Maya came into an aggressive lady avatar and hold MJ neck and warns him to stay away from his husband.

MJ and Maya's tashan, the quality content i signed up for. #beyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/dYzjH6lRSy — nyctophile. (@sprihaxx) February 21, 2020

Beyhadh 2 video:

