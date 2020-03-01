Beyhadh 2: Gossips are milling around that main lead actor Jennifer Winget might quit the show, as she had signed the contract with the channel and in no mood to work for digital space.

Beyhadh 2: Reportedly, the show Beyhadh 2 will no longer on-air on TV but stream digitally. The reason behind it, the show was unable to fetch TRP so makers decided to move to the digital platform. However, gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that lead actress Jennifer midget as Maya might quit the show, as she is in no mood to continue on digital space.

Jennifer doesn’t want to play her role on OTT platform, as she earlier signed a contract with the channel, the show is expected to go off air on March 13, so currently the matter is in hands of managing team, the issue will be discussed with the producer, a report said.

Talking about the widget’s role as Maya, she was lauded for playing a grey-shaded character. In this season, Maya was seeking revenge from MJ as he earlier spoiled his life. The show also stars Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy and Ashish Chowdhry as Mrityunjay Roy. The plot revolves around the life of Maya and Rudra’s love story, while MJ conspires against them.

Currently, in the show, Maya chucked Diya from the house to a mental asylum, while Antara is her new target and she challenged her with this week she will also be thrown out from it.

