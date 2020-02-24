Beyhadh 2: In the upcoming episode, Maya might reveal MJ's past, as he trying to do the same evilness with Diya too. Reports said MJ warned Diya to kill her baby in the womb. Watch the latest video here

Beyhadh 2: Its time for MJ’s evil game revelation! In the latest released promo, Diya seeks an apology from Maya, as MJ warned her to kill her baby in the womb, taking the side of Diya, Maya went berserk and warned him, that its time high time to reveal the truth to Rudra, this left MJ shocked.

Talking about the show, its currently showcasing high voltage drama, as in earlier episode Maya tied the knot with Rudra, however, MJ was against it and tried to hurt Rudra, without knowing, that he will fall in trouble trap, as Maya showcased her bold and fearless avatar in front of MJ and warned him to stay away from her husband.

No doubt the show has an intriguing plot as Jennifer Widget can be seen in playing 2 characters, Bold and beautiful at the same time. Earlier the season displayed a loving side of hers while in season 2 Maya has hatred in her mind and wants to take revenge from MJ. The whole plot revolves around the life of a woman who seeks revenge from MJ as he destroyed her life.

Beyhadh 2 video:

maya jaisingh dragging MJ by his neck is the moment i've always waited to witness on this show and its finally here. 🔪🔥 iconic is the word. | #beyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/dKBcwpQnAE — ً (@kthsbiblee) February 21, 2020

