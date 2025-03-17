Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé is bringing her Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour to a thrilling close in Las Vegas, confirming fan speculation with an electrifying final stop. The highly anticipated show at Allegiant Stadium on July 25 promises to be a grand finale for the record-breaking tour.

Beyoncé has officially announced the final stop of her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour. The global superstar will conclude her tour in Las Vegas on July 25 with a performance at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans eager to secure their spot can purchase general-sale tickets starting March 25 at noon local time via beyonce.com. Additionally, multiple presale opportunities will be available, including an exclusive Beyhive presale beginning on March 20 at noon local time.

Anticipation Builds as Beyoncé Las Vegas Show is Finally Confirmed

Until now, Beyoncé had only released tour dates through her Atlanta performances, set to wrap on July 14. The initial ticket sales did not include a Las Vegas date, despite the city being mentioned in her original announcement. The absence of details fueled speculation among fans about whether she would conclude the tour in Sin City. With this latest announcement, those questions have finally been answered.

The Cowboy Carter tour is set to kick off on April 28 in Los Angeles and will span 31 stadium shows across the United States and Europe. Tickets for the tour have already sold over 94%, marking another milestone in Beyoncé’s legendary career. The excitement surrounding the tour is at an all-time high, with fans eager to experience her latest era live on stage.

Full List of Tour Dates

Los Angeles – April 28, May 1, May 4, May 7, May 9 at SoFi Stadium

Chicago – May 15, May 17, May 18 at Soldier Field

New Jersey – May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, May 29 at MetLife Stadium

London – June 5, June 7, June 10, June 12, June 14, June 16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Paris – June 19, June 21, June 22 at Stade de France

Houston – June 28, June 29 at NRG Stadium

Washington, D.C. – July 4, July 7 at Northwest Stadium

Atlanta – July 10, July 11, July 13, July 14 at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Las Vegas – July 25 at Allegiant Stadium

With the final stop now confirmed, Beyoncé is set to deliver an unforgettable tour experience, culminating in what promises to be a spectacular closing night in Las Vegas.

