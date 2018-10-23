Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to tie a knot with business tycoon Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal on December 10 this year, and if reports are to be believed daddy Ambani has roped in Queen Bey for the sangeet ceremony. According to reports doing round, Ambanis are paying a hefty amount of Rs 15 crore to Queen Bey for their daughter's sangeet performance.

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to tie a knot with business tycoon Ajay Piramal’s son Anand Piramal on December 10 this year, and if reports are to be believed daddy Ambani has roped in Queen Bey for the sangeet ceremony. It’s not surprising as Mukesh Ambani had musician John Legend and AR Rehman performing at the engagement ceremony, held on September 21 at the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como in Italy.

According to reports doing round, Ambanis are paying a hefty amount of Rs 15 crore to Queen Bey for their daughter’s sangeet performance. It’s said that Beyonce charges $2 million for private shows.

Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand, who is the founder of Piramal Realty, the country’s one of the leading real estate companies. He had earlier launched Piramal Swasthaya, a rural health care initiative. He is also an executive director of the Piramal group, a global business conglomerate. Soon after the engagement, the entire Ambani and Piramal family visited ISKCON temple, Girgaon and Siddhivinayak Mandir, Mumbai.

The wedding is going to be grander than what we have seen and bigger than we might have thought. However, news of Beyonce performing hasn’t been confirmed yet but the wedding will see performances by some of Bollywood biggest stars.

It’s known that Anand proposed to Isha at Mahabaleshwar earlier this. They celebrated the proposal with a small celebration at their Mumbai residence, Antila.

