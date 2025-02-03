Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

With 99 career Grammy nominations, Beyoncé holds the record for the most-nominated artist in history. At this year’s ceremony, she had the potential to break additional records, including the most Grammys won in a single night.

Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

Beyonce And Taylor Swift At 67th Grammys


Two years after winning a Grammy for Renaissance and securing her place as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé continues to dominate. She surpassed Georg Solti’s 26-year record and now holds an achievement unlikely to be matched anytime soon.

Beyoncé Adds More Wins at the 67th Grammys

Entering the 67th Grammy Awards with 32 Grammys, Beyoncé had the chance to further solidify her legacy with 11 nominations—the most of any artist this year. Before the primetime event, she earned her 33rd Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with II Most Wanted, her collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Later that evening, she secured Grammy No. 34, winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Taylor Swift presented the award, and Beyoncé’s genuine shock at the announcement quickly went viral.

Taking the stage, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude: “I never expected this. I’m so thankful that after all these years, I can still do what I love.” She also acknowledged the country music community for embracing her album, saying, “We worked so hard on this project, and I appreciate the support from country artists.”

Beyoncé Challenges Genre Boundaries

During her speech, Beyoncé highlighted the limitations of genre labels in the music industry. She stated, “Sometimes, ‘genre’ is a coded word meant to keep artists in their place. I want to encourage everyone to follow their passion and remain persistent.”



The all-time record for most Grammy wins for a single album belongs to Santana’s Supernatural, which earned nine awards in 2000. If Beyoncé had won nine Grammys for Cowboy Carter, she would have surpassed both Michael Jackson (1984) and Santana (2000), who each won eight awards in one night.

Beyoncé’s 11 Grammy Nominations in 2025

Album of the Year – Cowboy Carter

Record of the Year – Texas Hold ‘Em

Song of the Year – Texas Hold ‘Em

Best Pop Solo Performance – Bodyguard (Winner: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Levii’s Jeans ft. Post Malone

Best Melodic Rap Performance – Spaghetti ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey (Winner: Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu – 3:AM)

Best Country Solo Performance – 16 Carriages (Winner: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – II Most Wanted ft. Miley Cyrus (Winner)

Best Country Song – Texas Hold ‘Em (Winner: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect)

Best Country Album – Cowboy Carter (Winner)

Best Americana Performance – Ya Ya (Winner: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming)

Which Artist Has The Most Grammys?

Beyoncé continues to lead the list of Grammy-winning artists with 34 awards.

Other top Grammy recipients include:

Georg Solti – 31

Quincy Jones – 28

Alison Krauss – 27

Chick Corea – 27

John Williams – 26

Pierre Boulez – 26

Stevie Wonder – 25

Jay-Z – 24

Kanye West – 24

As the 2025 Grammy Awards unfolded, Beyoncé remained in the spotlight, proving once again why she is one of the most influential artists of all time.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys?

