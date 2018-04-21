Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film Beyond the clouds, which marks the acting debut of Ishaan Khatter, has minted Rs 25 lakhs at the box office on the opening day. BoxOfficeIndia stated that since the film is a very niche film, these box office figures were expected. Despite a low start, Ishaan has impressed the critics and audiences alike with his spectacular acting skills.

“It is a Hindi film directed by an Iranian director, the film is a drama on human relationships and they say emotions are universal which is true. But when a film is made there has to be certain treatment and presentation for the Indian audiences for the emotions to work and when most of the Hindi film directors do not get it right then its very likely that a foreigner will,” the report added. However, Filmmakers like Karan Johar and Ramesh Sippy have spoken highly of Ishaan’s performance in the film.

Karan Johar, who is also bankrolling Ishaan starrer Dhadak opposite Jahnvi Kapoor, wrote on Twitter, “Ishaan is spectacular in #BeyondTheClouds …such strong silences and heartfelt outbreaks…his maturity as an Artist at this age is so rare…welcome to the movies Ishaan you have such an exciting journey ahead of you…..” while Ramesh Sippy added, “At the screening of #BeyondTheClouds with the man #MajidMajidi himself. What a subliminal piece of art! A tale of unique relationship between siblings portrayed on screen by #IshanKhatter and #Malvikamohanan with a splendid score by @arrahman truly made it a memorable experience.”

