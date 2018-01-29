Audiences have been waiting for Beyond The Clouds trailer for some time now. Irani director Majid Majidi is making his debut into the industry with this intense story that is the perfect example of what one can do in the lust for success. The film featuring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the number one spot parts is as of now making commotion for all the correct reasons. The trailer was shared by its official Twitter handle with an inscription, “The many facets of India intertwined with the celebration of love and family, here’s presenting #MajidMajidi’s, #BTCTrailer.” The grasping trailer demonstrates why the film has been snatching eyeballs and getting all the acclaim, as of now.
Ishaan’s acting is noteworthy and appears like he has been all around prepped and arranged for this debut. The execution of Shahid Kapoor’s sibling is serious. Driving woman Malavika Mohanan is also venturing into Bollywood with this movie, then again, conveys more with her eyes. Suiting her part to a great degree, Malavika is implanting life in her character as well. Iranian producer Majid Majidi’s first Indian component film, Beyond The Clouds, harps on the subtleties and complexities of human connections. It rotates around kin who offer to help each other to the point that one of them winds up in prison. Encompassed by giving up, they locate another significance of life from Beyond The Clouds.
The first look of the movie came out a few days ago which had caused the much-needed buzz around the movie. Ishaan Khattar who is also working alongside Jhanvi Kapoor in Sairat’s remake titled Dhadak, which was going to be his debut movie but is slated to come out in July 2018. Beyond The Clouds is all set to release on March 23, 2018.
Trailer of Majid Majidi’s first Indian film #BeyondTheClouds will be unveiled on 29 Jan 2018… Stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan… Music by AR Rahman… #BTCTrailer… Here’s the new poster: pic.twitter.com/0kK4uQtOv2
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018