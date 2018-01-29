Before we see him making his Bollywood debut with Dhadak later this year, Ishaan Khatter will be first seen in Beyond the Clouds, his international debut. It is quite fortunate for the young talented debutante to get the opportunity to work with an acclaimed director like the Iranian film-maker Majid Majidi in his debut movie. The trailer looks promising and showcases Khatter in an intense light alongside Malavika Mohana.

Audiences have been waiting for Beyond The Clouds trailer for some time now. Irani director Majid Majidi is making his debut into the industry with this intense story that is the perfect example of what one can do in the lust for success. The film featuring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the number one spot parts is as of now making commotion for all the correct reasons. The trailer was shared by its official Twitter handle with an inscription, “The many facets of India intertwined with the celebration of love and family, here’s presenting #MajidMajidi’s, #BTCTrailer.” The grasping trailer demonstrates why the film has been snatching eyeballs and getting all the acclaim, as of now.

Ishaan’s acting is noteworthy and appears like he has been all around prepped and arranged for this debut. The execution of Shahid Kapoor’s sibling is serious. Driving woman Malavika Mohanan is also venturing into Bollywood with this movie, then again, conveys more with her eyes. Suiting her part to a great degree, Malavika is implanting life in her character as well. Iranian producer Majid Majidi’s first Indian component film, Beyond The Clouds, harps on the subtleties and complexities of human connections. It rotates around kin who offer to help each other to the point that one of them winds up in prison. Encompassed by giving up, they locate another significance of life from Beyond The Clouds.

The first look of the movie came out a few days ago which had caused the much-needed buzz around the movie. Ishaan Khattar who is also working alongside Jhanvi Kapoor in Sairat’s remake titled Dhadak, which was going to be his debut movie but is slated to come out in July 2018. Beyond The Clouds is all set to release on March 23, 2018.