Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Malavika Mohanan in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Bollywood film Beyond the clouds. After grabbing eyeballs with the film’s first trailer which establishes Ishaan’s struggle with what looks like a drug deal gone bad, the second trailer establishes the heartwarming bond between the two siblings. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s dhobi ghat, the 2-minute trailer celebrates relations, dreams and life with phenomenal acting by the two debutants and a gripping script.

This April 20th, celebrate relations, dreams and life! #BeyondTheCloudsNewTrailer, out now: http://bit.ly/BTCNewTrailer ,” tweeted the official account of the film on Twitter. Ishaan Khatter shared the second trailer of the film on his Instagram account and captioned, “Take a journey beyond language, hope, blood and love. In cinemas near you on the 20th of April.” Impressed by the spectacular performance of his younger brother, Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “Acting toh Khoon mein hai. Ise dekho. When did he grow up so much..”

Helmed by award-winning director Majid Majidi, the film is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora with music by none other than AR Rahman. Speaking about the new trailer, Zee Studios said in a statement, “This trailer will give audiences a glimpse of these beautiful emotions through two very talented new faces. Zee Studios is proud to be presenting two exceptionally gifted actors, Ishaan and Malavika, to the Hindi film industry, under the direction of Majid Majidi,” while Kishor Arora added, “The protagonists are going to take the industry by storm with their performance. Ishaan’s performance is completely uninhibited yet very nuanced. Malavika exudes grace despite the restrain she needed to have in her performance.” Beyond the clouds will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018.

