Director of upcoming film Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji made he made the 25th birthday of Student of the Year star Alia Bhatt the memorable one. He organized a small birthday bash for the leading lady of his next movie in Bulgaria where the entire team of Brahmastra was shooting for more than a month now. Barfi star Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was also spotted at the bash apart from the crew. Alia was surely a happy birthday girl while her videos of blowing candle were seen on social media.

Legendary actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a couple of pictures of the birthday girl on Instagram. In one of the posts with Alia, she wrote, “Birthday girl in her own world 🌺#brahmastra🔥@aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.” But what left everyone surprised was Ranbir Kapoor’s absence from the party. As mother Neetu posted photos, people on social media wondered if Ranbir skipped his co-actors birthday. Many comments on the photos posted by the veteran actor read, “Where’s Ranbir 😯” Mother Soni Razdan also wrote a long message for stunning lady Alia with a photo collage, Bhatt kept it simple as he wrote, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈Happy Birthday, Alia.”

Alia shared the first look of her movie on her Instagram account with the caption, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me 💫🍭☺” She also revealed the trailer release date of Raazi which is April 9.

