BFF Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who recently appeared on the show BFF with Vogue, revealed some interesting details about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's secret wedding. Hichki actor Rani stated that Sabyasachi did a trial at her wedding so Virat and Anushka's wedding went smoothly. The designer further stated that the people at his organisation had code names while working on the secret wedding.

Hichki actor Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently appeared on the sets of BFF with Vogue and revealed interesting details about the much-talked about wedding of the year- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. According to a report, In the upcoming episode, Rani has revealed that Sabyasachi did a trial at her wedding, so Virat and Anushka’s wedding went smoothly. When the show’s host Neha Dhupia asked the designer for how long did he know about the wedding, he replied that he knew it long enough to make their ensembles. He further teased Neha and added that it just takes him 3 hours to make the bridal trousseau.

Talking about how Sabyasachi managed to keep the wedding a secret, he revealed that the people in his organisation had code names while working on the secret wedding. Responding to his statement, Rani Mukerji then added Sabyasachi did a trial at my wedding, so Virat and Anushka’s wedding went smoothly. The designer further stated, “There was a lot of pressure on Virat and Anushka like there was pressure on Rani and Aditya when they were getting married. I think a good designer is like a good doctor, and a good jeweller should also be like a good doctor. They don’t talk about their patients.”

In an another segment, which is released as the teaser of the upcoming show, Neha Dhupia asked Rani to reveal one quality of her husband Aditya Chopra that she doesn’t want their daughter Adira to possess, to which Rani replied, “His immense passion for food!” Interestingly, the diva further added, “For my husband it is food, films and I won’t say the third F.”