BFF With Vogue Season 2: Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor's sister, has opened up about her plans to enter Bollywood. In her latest interaction, Khushi has said that whenever she makes her debut, it will be a Karan Johar film. However, it will be her father Boney Kapoor who will decide her co-star.

BFF With Vogue Season 2: The Kapoor Sisters- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most stylish sisters of Bollywood industry. Not just style, they are a house on fire when they come together under one roof and something similar is going to happen this weekend with the premiere of Neha Dhupia’s celebrity talk show No Filter Neha. To raise excitement among the anticipating audience, the makers of the show have also shared a teaser in which Neha can be quipping Janhvi about her dating life and Khushi comes to her rescue.

However, latest reports suggest that Khushi has also opened up about her plans of entering Bollywood just like her elder sister. In the show, Khushi says that whenever she makes her acting debut, it will be a Karan Johar film. But, here’s the twist. She added that her first co-star will be decided by her father Boney Kapoor. Earlier, speculation was rife that Karan Johar will be launching Khushi Kapoor opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The curtain’s up! Here is our first BFF pair, #JanhviKapoor and #KhushiKapoor. Catch them all real and all candid on the latest season of @JeepIndia presents #BFFsWithVogue, powered by https://t.co/WA6Dp5E5VR, premiering Saturday at 9 PM. #condenastvideoindia #CNVoriginals pic.twitter.com/Vs95TGyCBi — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) April 21, 2019

Considering Khushi is just 18, Neha asked her if she faces any difficulties. To this, Khushi replied that she has a curfew at home. Her father needs to know where she is and with whom. Recalling one such incident, Khushi said that he once texted her friend to send a photo of the two of them together.

Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor made her debut last year with the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat titled as Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was bankrolled by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Films. After Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, horror comedy Rooh Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App