Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan, recently appeared in Neha Dhupia’s new show BFFs with Vogue with Newton star Rajkummar Rao, gave a lot of masala and entertainment with her amusing and witty answers and gave some bold statements while chatting with the host. There were candid answers, daring revelations and numerous funny moments. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who is seen in intense and serious characters on screen, was seen in his witty and naughty avatar on the Neha Dhupia show.

From talking about how she slapped a Tamil actor after he misbehaved with her on the sets of a film to talk about what she thinks of what other people of the industry have to say about her, Radhika set the episode on fire with her fierce statements which made a lot of sense. When Neha asked Radhika about the time when Ekta Kapoor had said, “Who is Radhika Apte?” Did that offend Radhika or infuriate her? The PadMan actress answered all questions with grace and honesty.

She revealed how rumours don’t really bother her or her professional choices. She also revealed that when Ekta had made that comment, Radhika was in London studying dance and therefore was clueless about why and how this came up. “When that happened, I was in London studying dance. I still really don’t know why this was said.” She also said that television queen Ekta Kapoor was in fact very sweet when they met. Rajkummar, on the other hand, set the episode on fire after him stripping for the ladies!

