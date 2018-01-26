At the outset, one must state that while Bhaagamathie was widely promoted as a horror film, it is not. It is, in fact, a political revenge drama which centres around Anushka Shetty. The music by S Thaman may be loud but it is befitting the film and he has done an excellent job. Watch the film for Anushka's performance and not the story.

We are introduced to Minister Eshwar Prasad (Jayaram) who is highly regarded among the public as he is honest and served them for 35 years without a blemish. However, his personal secretary Chanchala (Anushka Shetty), an IAS officer, is languishing in jail for having killed her husband Shakti (Unni Mukundan). It’s at this time that a CBI team led by Vyshnavi Natarajan (Asha Sharath) starts to investigate into Eshwar Prasad for numerous thefts of stolen idols from ancient temples. And the setting for interrogating Chanchala regarding this issue is an old palace in a dense forest that’s reportedly haunted. And it is here that entire story begins to unravel.

As the audience knows, Anushka Shetty is a wonderful actress and she has excelled in the horror genre (Arundhati) earlier. In Bhaagamathie too, it is Anushka who carries the film easily on her shoulders with her brilliant performance as the simple, honest Chanchala and the angry, vengeful Bhaagamathie. She is aided by good performances from Asha Sharath and Murali Sharma. However, Jayaram’s character could’ve been better written as it’s quite cliched. Unni Mukundan though doesn’t make much of an impact with his performance.

Director G Ashok has tried creating a new genre by marrying the popular horror genre with a political revenge drama – in the first half, we are treated to horror while in the second half we learn of a woman wronged and how she takes revenge. Unfortunately, the marriage isn’t made in heaven. The story is average and quite predictable – corrupt politician, honest IAS official and an evil corporate. Thus, it reminds you of numerous films that have hit screens in the past. Had the director added more twists and surprises, the movie would have been more gripping and engaging.

The music by S Thaman may be loud but it is befitting the film and he has done an excellent job. Watch the film for Anushka’s performance and not the story.