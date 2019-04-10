Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Tujhse Hai Raabta in trouble for promoting government schemes: The Indian National Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India in order to take action against a show like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Tujhse Hai Raabta because of showing content promoting various government schemes like Ujjwala scheme and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and others.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Tujhse Hai Raabta in trouble for promoting government schemes: The Election Commission has sent a notice to Zee TV and &TV for promoting government schemes on its daily soap named as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai (&TV) and Tujhse Hai Raabta (ZEE TV). According to the reports, the Election Commission took the matter in its hands and after a complaint filed by Congress in violation of the general code of conduct. The producers of the mentioned serials are urged to reply with a notice within a day based on which the further action will be taken.

Election Commission clamps down on TV serials peddling government’s pet schemes. Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai and Tujhse Hai Raabta had scenes where characters praised Swachch Bharat and Mudra Yojana; https://t.co/BWJRI4aPNp — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) April 10, 2019

The Indian National Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India in order to take action against a show like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Tujhse Hai Raabta because of showing content promoting various government schemes like Ujjwala scheme and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and others. In the TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta, broadcasted on Zee TV, has shown its characters taking a Mudra loan for starting up their business.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain और Tujhse Hai Raabta में PM का प्रचार हो रहा है | #लाचार_संहिता — Nagmani Singh (@nagmani2508) April 7, 2019

The spokesperson of Congress, Sachin Sawant said that the shows are directly violating the code of conduct. He added that the episodes broadcasted last week on the channels directly promoted the government schemes which was a very shocking and insensible move, He concluded by saying that this step can be considered as a sort of paid news circulation and BJP is doing all this deliberately.

Bhabi ji ghar par dubai mai dekhta tha jab tak #ShilpaShinde thi. But BiggBoss yaha hit hai Sidhu – Virat Kholi famous hai But mostly Pakistani people like own musics. But still people like Kishore SP BALA famous hai yaha specially in Karachi. — Salman Hussain (@salmanhussain74) April 1, 2019

The channel explained it as creativity in order to make the people aware of the government policies so that the can take advantage of them. A social media user brought the issue in limelight with a bunch of tweets and a few clips from the TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Last week’s episode on Thursday and Friday promoted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ujjwala scheme respectively.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More