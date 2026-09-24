LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Television actor Ishwar Thakur, known for F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is reportedly in critical condition. His family has appealed for urgent financial assistance after exhausting its savings and selling their home to fund his treatment.

Ishwar Thakur’s Health Problems
Ishwar Thakur’s Health Problems

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 20:10 IST

Television actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his comic roles in shows such as F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is battling serious health complications. The 54-year-old actor has reportedly been admitted to the hospital for the ninth time, with his family seeking financial help to continue his treatment.

According to his sister Jayshree, Ishwar’s condition deteriorated sharply earlier this week. His blood pressure reportedly dropped significantly, and he has remained unresponsive. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra. Reports also state that he has been admitted to the ICU due to severe kidney-related complications.

You Might Be Interested In

Ishwar Thakur’s Health Problems Began With A Leg Wound In 2020

Speaking to India Today and Hindustan Times, Jayshree explained that Ishwar’s health problems began in 2020, around three months before the COVID-19 lockdown, when he developed a wound on his foot. Since the actor was diabetic, the wound reportedly failed to heal properly and gradually developed into a serious infection. Over the years, his health continued to deteriorate, with complications affecting multiple organs.

Jayshree said Ishwar is also suffering from kidney-related problems, while his liver function has been severely affected. Another recent report stated that he was admitted to the ICU following a severe kidney infection that reportedly spread from the infected wound.

Family Sells House, Seeks Urgent Financial Assistance

The actor’s family is now struggling to manage the rising costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical requirements. Jayshree revealed that the family has exhausted its savings and even had to sell their house to fund Ishwar’s treatment. She and her husband are currently taking care of the actor, while their mother, who is also a heart patient, remains dependent on them.

In an appeal shared through Ishwar’s social media account, the family requested financial assistance from well-wishers, stating that even a small contribution could help them manage the ongoing medical expenses.

Television Industry Had Supported Ishwar During Earlier Health Crisis

Jayshree also recalled that members of the television industry had helped Ishwar when his health problems first came to light during the COVID-19 period.

According to her, the makers and co-stars of F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had extended financial support. Actress Kavita Kaushik had also reportedly shared an appeal seeking help for the actor. However, with his latest hospitalisation and mounting medical expenses, the family has once again reached out for financial assistance.

Ishwar Thakur’s Television Career

Ishwar Thakur is recognised for his supporting and comic performances in popular Hindi television shows, including F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.

He played Golu in F.I.R. and appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. His family has urged people to support his treatment as he continues to battle multiple health complications.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment
Tags: Ishwar Thakurtelevision news

RELATED News

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

Who Is Sahara Shah? Vivek Oberoi Breaks Down As Cancer Survivor Daughter Signs Her First Film

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

From Thakur Killing Gabbar In Sholay To “How’s The Josh?” In Uri — 5 Iconic Bollywood Scenes That Almost Didn’t Make It To The Screen

LATEST NEWS

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Salman Khan’s Angry Reaction Caught On Camera: What Triggered The Heated Moment With Paparazzi? WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

FSSAI Proposes Ban On ‘Fake’ Paneer: Why Is Food Regulator Targeting Analogue Products?

SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh Smashes 104m Six As Australian Captain Sends The Ball Outside Kingsmead Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

Asian Games 2026: Seema Kumari Clinches Bronze For India In Women’s 10,000m Event

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Vaia Expands into the US Market, Bringing Its AI Intelligence Platform to American Financial Institutions

Priyavrindha Pathik: The Mind Behind the Wins

Kareena Kapoor Viral Video: Actress Loses Her Cool At Paparazzi, Says ‘Heels Pehna Hai’

Mannara Chopra Viral Video: Actress Gets Into Parking Row, Man Threatens To Deflate Her Tyres

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

QUICK LINKS