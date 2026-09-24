Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Television actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his comic roles in shows such as F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is battling serious health complications. The 54-year-old actor has reportedly been admitted to the hospital for the ninth time, with his family seeking financial help to continue his treatment.

According to his sister Jayshree, Ishwar’s condition deteriorated sharply earlier this week. His blood pressure reportedly dropped significantly, and he has remained unresponsive. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra. Reports also state that he has been admitted to the ICU due to severe kidney-related complications.

Ishwar Thakur’s Health Problems Began With A Leg Wound In 2020

Speaking to India Today and Hindustan Times, Jayshree explained that Ishwar’s health problems began in 2020, around three months before the COVID-19 lockdown, when he developed a wound on his foot. Since the actor was diabetic, the wound reportedly failed to heal properly and gradually developed into a serious infection. Over the years, his health continued to deteriorate, with complications affecting multiple organs.

Jayshree said Ishwar is also suffering from kidney-related problems, while his liver function has been severely affected. Another recent report stated that he was admitted to the ICU following a severe kidney infection that reportedly spread from the infected wound.

Family Sells House, Seeks Urgent Financial Assistance

The actor’s family is now struggling to manage the rising costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical requirements. Jayshree revealed that the family has exhausted its savings and even had to sell their house to fund Ishwar’s treatment. She and her husband are currently taking care of the actor, while their mother, who is also a heart patient, remains dependent on them.

In an appeal shared through Ishwar’s social media account, the family requested financial assistance from well-wishers, stating that even a small contribution could help them manage the ongoing medical expenses.

Television Industry Had Supported Ishwar During Earlier Health Crisis

Jayshree also recalled that members of the television industry had helped Ishwar when his health problems first came to light during the COVID-19 period.

According to her, the makers and co-stars of F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had extended financial support. Actress Kavita Kaushik had also reportedly shared an appeal seeking help for the actor. However, with his latest hospitalisation and mounting medical expenses, the family has once again reached out for financial assistance.

Ishwar Thakur’s Television Career

Ishwar Thakur is recognised for his supporting and comic performances in popular Hindi television shows, including F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.

He played Golu in F.I.R. and appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. His family has urged people to support his treatment as he continues to battle multiple health complications.