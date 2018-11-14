Known for her popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon is all set to welcome her first child. She has shared her photographs on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the photographs, Saumya looks beautiful as she poses for the cameras. This is not the first time that she has shared her photos on Instagram. A day earlier also she shared her photograph.

In the caption, she mentioned that she is feeling beautiful. She has thanked celebrity photographer Sachin Kumar for capturing this moment. It seems like a painting to her.

In an interview to a leading daily, Saumya said that she was glad to declare that she was pregnant after a lot of speculation. She is also grateful to God and thanked for everyone’s wishes.

On November 13, 2018 she took to social media to hare her happiness. She wrote that waking up feeling like a magician, like a superhero without a cape most days, filled with blessing and godliness. She is constantly excited by the buzzing in head and sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride and she was soaking in every moment of pregnancy and need everyones’ wishes.

A few months back, there were rumours in the air that Saumya has left the show because she is two months pregnant however, she rubbished all the reports saying that she had a liver infection and was on a leave for a week. She had been shooting in Naigaon for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain since 3 days.

