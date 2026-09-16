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Home > Entertainment News > Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

Actor Bhagyashree’s return to her family’s Ganpati celebrations in Sangli has triggered a public dispute over tradition, succession and the role of her family in the historic Ganapati Panchayatan Sansthan. A video of a heated exchange at the temple has also surfaced online.

Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute
Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 14:41 IST

What began as Bhagyashree’s return to Sangli for Ganesh Chaturthi has turned into a public dispute within the former royal family of Sangli. The actor and her husband, Himalaya Dasani, performed the Ganpati aarti at the Shri Ganapati Panchayatan Sansthan on Monday, September 14, before Bhagyashree’s father, Vijaysinhraje Patwardhan, arrived.

The ritual soon became the centre of a disagreement over who is entitled to carry forward the family’s religious traditions and who will represent the Sangli lineage in the future.

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Why Did Bhagyashree Perform The Ganpati Aarti?

Bhagyashree, the eldest of Vijaysinhraje and Rajlakshmiraje Patwardhan’s three daughters, said she returned to Sangli after nearly four years because she wanted to continue the family’s Ganeshotsav traditions. She also said her father had been facing health issues and that, according to their tradition, at least one of the three sisters should visit Sangli during the festival.

However, Vijaysinhraje rejected the suggestion that his health prevented him from performing the ritual. He questioned why the aarti was conducted in his absence and said the established traditions of the Sansthan should not be changed.

A video of an argument involving Bhagyashree and temple trust manager Jaidip Abhyankar, who is related to the family, has also circulated on social media, adding to the attention around the dispute.

Who Is Adityaraje And Why Is He At The Centre Of The Row?

The dispute has also brought the family’s succession plans into focus. Vijaysinhraje and Rajlakshmiraje have adopted Adityaraje Patwardhan, whom they have publicly described as their son and legal heir. Vijaysinhraje has now reiterated that Adityaraje is his “sole heir” and should be recognised as the person who will carry forward the family’s legacy and traditions. Rajlakshmiraje said the adoption took place because the couple did not have a son.

Adityaraje is the son of Jaidip Abhyankar, who manages the temple trust and is related to Bhagyashree through her maternal family.

The Earlier Family Dispute Involving Himalaya Dasani

The latest disagreement also comes against the backdrop of earlier tensions within the family. According to Hindustan Times, Vijaysinhraje had previously given Dasani administrative responsibility at the Sansthan but later withdrew it, alleging that Sansthan properties had been sold without authorisation. Dasani denied the allegations.

Following that dispute, Dasani stopped visiting Sangli during the Ganesh festival, while Bhagyashree also stopped attending for a period. Her return this year has therefore brought an old family fault line back into public view.

Bhagyashree’s Royal Family Background

Bhagyashree was born into the Patwardhan family of Sangli. The Patwardhans were the ruling family of the former Sangli princely state, which became part of the Indian Union after Independence. The Shri Ganapati Panchayatan Sansthan itself has a long association with the former ruling family and its religious traditions. A 1940 law was enacted for the management of the Sansthan and its worship of the five deities of the Ganapati Panchayatan.

The latest controversy has therefore gone beyond a single Ganpati ritual, bringing questions of family tradition, succession and the role of daughters and an adopted heir into the spotlight.

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Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’
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Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

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Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

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Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’
Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’
Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’
Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’
Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

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