And the new poster of Preity Zinta-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit is out! This time the poster stars Arshad Warsi as the film director and Goldie Kapoor. The actor took to his official Twitter account to share the poster in which he is seen wearing casuals. The actor in his post wrote, "The madness has begun, it's fun with a gun."

“The madness has begun, it’s fun with a gun”, says Arshad Warsi. The Bollywood actor took to his official Twitter account to share the new poster of upcoming comedy thriller Bhaiaji Superhit. The latest poster stars Arshad Warsi in his casuals with Indian currency in his hands. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to his official Twitter account to share the latest poster of Warsi as a film director and Goldie Kapoor.

Arshad Warsi… New poster of #BhaiajiSuperhit… Stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel… Directed by Neerraj Pathak… 19 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/5ZIJwGgsvF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2018

ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon looks mesmerising in her latest Instagram photo

Earlier this month, Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta took to her official Twitter account to share the motion poster of her upcoming movie. The stunning lady who will be essaying the role Sapna Dubey in the movie was seen posing in red saree with a gun in her hand.

Thank you for all your love & support & for making today so special. Here is something that we’ve put together for you guys so check it out! 😍 Love you all! 🤩❤ Ting! #SapnaDubey #BhaiajiSuperhit #PZisBack! pic.twitter.com/96jqBCnl2p — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 7, 2018

Preity G Zinta… New poster of #BhaiajiSuperhit… Stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel… Directed by Neerraj Pathak… 19 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/xJOLcEkhwe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2018

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit will be a comeback movie of Preity Zinta. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel. Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev and Pankaj Jha. Bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Bhaiaji Superhit is made under the banners of Metro Movies and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Presented by Zee Studios, the film will hit the theatres in around 3500 screens on October 19, this year.

ALSO READ: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 5: The comedy-drama earns Rs 15.54 crore

Talking about other projects, Sunny Deol is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Navaniat Singh directorial Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is the sequel of 2013’s Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The third installment of the comedy thriller stars Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever, Asrani and Satish Kaushik. Made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd, Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited, the movie will hit the theatres on August 31, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More