“The madness has begun, it’s fun with a gun”, says Arshad Warsi. The Bollywood actor took to his official Twitter account to share the new poster of upcoming comedy thriller Bhaiaji Superhit. The latest poster stars Arshad Warsi in his casuals with Indian currency in his hands. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to his official Twitter account to share the latest poster of Warsi as a film director and Goldie Kapoor.
Earlier this month, Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta took to her official Twitter account to share the motion poster of her upcoming movie. The stunning lady who will be essaying the role Sapna Dubey in the movie was seen posing in red saree with a gun in her hand.
Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit will be a comeback movie of Preity Zinta. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel. Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev and Pankaj Jha. Bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Bhaiaji Superhit is made under the banners of Metro Movies and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Presented by Zee Studios, the film will hit the theatres in around 3500 screens on October 19, this year.
Talking about other projects, Sunny Deol is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Navaniat Singh directorial Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is the sequel of 2013’s Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The third installment of the comedy thriller stars Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever, Asrani and Satish Kaushik. Made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd, Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited, the movie will hit the theatres on August 31, this year.