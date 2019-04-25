Disha Patani was dating actor Parth Samthan before Tiger Shroff. The duo parted ways when Kasuati Zindagi Kay actor cheated on Bharat star Disha Patani with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai and Bigg Boss 11 runner up Vikas Gupta. The song of Bharat Slow motion opposite Salman Khan is out, take a look inside.

The guy Disha Patani dumped for Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff is Kasutii Zindagi Kay 2 star Parth Samthan! yes, you read it right! The two were a thing back then but had to break it off when Disha Ptani saw photos of Parth Samthan getting all cozy with television producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai Vikas Gupta, apparently, the two are bisexual. The actor Parth Samthan is surrounded by a lot of controversies when he had sent a legal notice to producer Vikas Gupta accusing him of sexual harassment. Later Ekta Kapoor cleared the air and said that the duo was dating each other in the past and now the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor is playing the sexual harassment card.

Disha Patani and Parth Samthan were dating for a year before she caught Parth Samthan. The duo parted ways when Disha Patani got to know that the actor was cheating on her with Vikas Gupta and now she is allegedly dating Tiger Shroff. The duo has starred together in the blockbuster movie Baaghi 2 which had crossed all records by earning Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Talking about Parth Samthan and Vikas Gupta, the duo has worked together in several shows such as Gumrah, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan but after the controversy, the duo has stopped working together.

On the work front, Parth Samthan is currently shooting for his show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 where he plays the role of Anurag Basu opposite Hina Khan and Erica Fernadez in the lead role. Whereas on the other hand, Disha Patani’s first single from the multi starrer film Bharat just went on air! The song stars her and Salman Khan in the lead roles and has already crossed millions of views on YouTube. The movie Bharat is set to release on June 5, 2019, and stars Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and many other actors.

