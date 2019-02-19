Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most sizzling ladies in the industry. The gorgeous diva has a massive fan following and since her social media debut, people are drooling over the stunning Instagram posts. Just a few hours ago, she shared an adorable photo of her which comes right from the sets of her upcoming movie Bharat. Take a look!

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved and adored beauties of the Indian film industry. The boss lady is soon going to be back with another movie opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan titled Bharat which will also star Disha Patani. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are currently shooting for it and keep on sharing glimpses of the shootings. The makers have already released the teaser of the movie and now, the trailer will also be out soon.

While the fans are waiting for the trailer to release, Katrina Kaif shared one of her looks from the movie with the latest post. The diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her right from the sets of Bharat. Beautifully posing in a saree with a curly hair look, Katrina Kaif is melting hearts. The actor’s charming smile is sure to kick your mid-week blues. Soon after she posted this photo, fans started showering praises for her beauty and flooded the comment section. Take a look by yourself!

This is not the first time Katrina Kaif has made her fans go weak in knees with her sparkling beautiful eyes, the actor keeps on stealing the limelight with her stunning photos. The all-time stunner has plenty of fabulous stills on her official Instagram handle which can leave anyone breathless. Here are some of the best!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More