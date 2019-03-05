Good news for fans, Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan is all set to role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love story soon. After the break of 20 years, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are ready to blast the industry with their second collaboration after their hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, there are no confirmed updates regarding the shooting schedule, it is said that Salman will begin shooting after he finishes the shooting for his much-anticipated film Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. There were rumours that post-Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will feature in the remake of Korean movie Veteran but the recent reports revealed that the actor is not much keen to do a cop film. This can also be a reason to agree with Bhansali’s love story. The untitled thriller film will go on floors in the next year. The film is currently in its scripting stage and the processes like Recce with other preparations shall be completed till the end of the year.

The reports also revealed that Sanjay wants beauty queen Deepika Padukone to share the screens with Salman Khan and somehow believes that they both will make a good pair together on-screen. Deepika has totally worked in three films for Bhansali and share a good bong with him. Talking about Salman Khan, he has just finished the shooting for his film Bharat recently with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu. Ali Abbas Zafar’s film will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

