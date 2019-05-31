Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Bharat is among the much-anticipated films of the year, which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Salman Khan recently announced the advance booking for the film Bharat and urged the fans to go and watch the film. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by under the banners of Salman Khan films, Reel Life Films and T-series.

Bharat: Bharat is among the highly anticipated films of the year and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. The period drama film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Thanks to the promising trailer, interesting storyline, appealing subject and the appearance of superstar Salman Khan, which has created a big buzz around the film.

In order to serve the eagerly waiting audience of the film, the makers have recently opened advance booking for the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared on his Twitter handle about the advance booking of the film. For now, the booking is available in selected theatres however, from Sunday the booking will commence in its full form. Moreover, Salman Khan also revealed in an interview that the tickets of the film are now available online.

Looking at the excitement level of the audience about the film, it is predicted that it can create new records on its opening day. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film features Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Bharat is the third collaboration of Salman Khan with the director after hit films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Not much people know, but both the films crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore.

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra was finalised for the female lead role in the film but due to her wedding dates, she took an exit from the film and Katrina Kaif was finalised for the role. Five days ahead of the release of the film, it has found itself in troubled waters as a PIL has been filed against the film in the Delhi High court requesting to change the of the title as the petitioner said that the title Bharat can’t be used for a commercial purpose.

