After it was announced that Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, latest reports suggest that Katrina Kaif might step in her shoes in the film. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film is likely to hit the screens in 2019.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat starring Salman Khan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2019. On July 27, the filmmaker sent shock waves as he announced on his official Twitter handle that Bharat’s leading lady Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film due to a special reason. While the announcement suggested that Priyanka has let go of the film to prioritise her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas and got engaged on her 36th birthday, several fans were disappointed with the same.

With just several days to go before the film hits the floor, the makers of the film are left with limited time to find the diva who would replace Priyanka in the film. According to several reports, Salman’s ex-flame Katrina Kaif, who has worked with the superstar in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, might step in at the last minute due to her close bonding with Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Although Katrina is already busy shooting for her upcoming films Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, chances are high that the diva might take out some time off her busy schedule to shoot for Bharat after adjusting the dates for Remo D’souza dance flick opposite Varun Dhawan.

Announcing the same on his official Twitter handle, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote that Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of the film and the reason is very special. Talking about how she informed them in ‘Nick’ of time, he added that he is very happy for her. If the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot in the month of October.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More