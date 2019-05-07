Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for successful collaborations with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in a recent interview revealed that which is the one thing that he hates about the Bharat actor. Speaking to a leading daily about Salman Khan’s good and bad habits, Ali Abbas Zafar said that although he loves working with the Dabangg actor and everyone’s favourite Salman Khan, the one bad thing about working with Salman Bhai is that he makes everyone wait for him.

Abbas further, in a funny tone, further said that Salman Khan’s the little disagreements happen only when he is late and that is ok. Ali Abbas Zafar said that he understands Salman’s late timings as it is a part of the stardom.

Ali Abbas Zafar also revealed a good thing about working with Salman Khan which is that whenever he would visualise a scene in his mind, it multiplies when Salman comes in.

He said that Salman Khan knows how to communicate with his audience and he truly lives the characters he plays on the screen. Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat will be Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration with Salman Khan.

They have earlier worked together in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai which took box office by storm. Their upcoming Bharat, which will get released on June 5 is one of the most anticipated films of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media.

