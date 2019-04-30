Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about handling pressure of working with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He revealed that he cannot write love scenes between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as their chemistry is already too obvious. Bharat will be the third collaboration of Salman Khan with Ali Abbas Zafar after Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are among the most talked about duos of the industry. Currently, both the actors are gearing for the release of their upcoming film Bharat, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The ace filmmaker is known for delivering hit films with the duo and Bharat will their third collaboration after films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, the director revealed how he manages the pressure of delivering the best to his audience.

He revealed that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are made for each other pair and he cannot write love scenes for the duo as there is a natural element between the two. When both of them met for the first time in the film, their chemistry is automatically felt on the screens. In order to make it real and subtle, it is very necessary to add natural elements in the script.

Talking about the response of the trailer, the director revealed that he is very excited and happy after getting a positive response from the audience. He further quoted that from the past 4-5 years, it has been noticed that the films rich in content perform well at the box office.

He further took an example of recent Salman Khan films and said that all of them were content driven. Bharat is a beautiful interesting story and after seeing the response on the trailer, it can be expected that the film will be liked by the audience as well.

Ali further quoted that there are numerous reasons for the film to become popular. Everyone has contributed to the film outstandingly. The most important part is everything is put together in the film effortlessly moreover, in a proper sequence. He further added that if any filmmaker is featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the story of the film is ought to be good.

Bharat is a period drama film which is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar Nikhil Namit, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

