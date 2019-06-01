Bharat: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has recently shared a BTS video while rehearsing an action scene in the mid of Mediterranean sea in Malta. The video has made the fans even more curious to watch the film which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Moreover, the fans can also now book their tickets in advance as the advance booking of the film has also begun.

Bharat: Four days before its release, Bharat is among the highly anticipated films of the year which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trailer of the film itself created a big buzz and now the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. The film is a official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Recently, the makers of the film dropped a behind-the-scenes video while rehearsing an action scene in the middle of the Mediterranean sea in Malta. The video showcases a glimpse of the action scene where the cast is riding a boat.

The video has made the fans even more curious to watch the film. The film narrates the journey of Salman Khan from the age of 18 to 70. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

Earlier, reports revealed that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will also appear in the film in a special appearance. Earlier, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar offered the female lead to Priyanka Chopra but later due to her wedding, the role was given to Katrina Kaif to share the screens with Salman Khan.

A few hours back, film critic Taran Adarsh shared that advance booking for the film has begun and now the fans can book their tickets online. Later, Salman Khan also shared a video sharing the news with the fans. It is anticipated that the film will create wonders at the box office.

Bharat will be the third collaboration of Salman Khan with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar after blockbuster hit films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Currently, the entire cast of the film is much excited for the release and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

