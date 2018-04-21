Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu is smashing box office records. The first-day box office collections of the film show that the Prince of Tollywood has come back. Bharat Ane Nenu' has turned out to be Mahesh Babu's dream film as it has brought in the best opening for him as well. In this flick, he plays Bharat Ram, the son of a CM who is forced to take up the chair after the death of his father.

Director Koratala Siva's flick 'Bharat Ane Nenu' has got a strong thumbs up not just from the audience but critics as well for its strong content and excellent performances

Take a look at the approximate gross collections as per trade analysts – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Rs 34 crore; Karnataka – Rs 6 crore; Tamil Nadu and rest of India – Rs 2 crore; USA – Rs 10 crore; Australia – Rs 1 crore; UK, Europe, Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia and others – Rs 3 crore. The total is a whopping Rs 56 crore worldwide.

Trade analysts Ramesh Bala tweeted out, “#BharatAneNenu has already grossed $500K+ on Friday in #USA (8:00 PM PST). It has estimated to have collected more than $800K during Thursday Premieres. The exact premiere gross will be known at the EOD Friday. Crossed $1 Million Total already (sic).” The movie is expected to do even better over the weekend. This was the first Telugu film to release in Chennai once the Tamil film industry strike was called off and the movie made Rs 27 lakhs. This is the highest earning for any Telugu film on day one thus beating both Ram Charan’s ‘Rangasthalam’ (Rs 25 lakhs) but Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Agnyaathavaasi’ (Rs 24 lakhs).

‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ has turned out to be Mahesh Babu’s dream film as it has brought in the best opening for him as well. In this flick, he plays Bharat Ram, the son of a CM who is forced to take up the chair after the death of his father. Mahesh babu’s stellar performance and Koratala Siva’s strong script and fine direction have made the movie a big hit. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani also shines in her small but significant role in her Telugu debut. Mahesh Babu was overwhelmed with the response he got from fans worldwide. And he put out a message for them.

Feeling overwhelmed seeing the love of fans from all across the world

ధన్యవాదాలు , நன்றி, Thank You, धन्यवाद #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2018

