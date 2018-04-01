Farhan Akhtar's Telugu debut song I Don't Know from Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani's upcoming political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu is finally out. Winning hearts with an interesting blend of English and Telugu lyrics, the lyrical version of the song has already garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube. Bharat Ane Nenu will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018.

Get excited as the much-awaited song ‘I Don’t Know’ from Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is finally here. What truly makes the song a special song is that the song marks the Telugu singing debut of Farhan Akhtar. Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, South superstar Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter handle, “Let’s make learning an everyday process, let’s make #IDontKnow an anthem to achieve it. “ while Farhan shared the link of the song on his profile and added, “Here you go. #IDontKnow Lyrical Video from the film #BharatAneNenu.”

Sung by Farhan Akhtar, penned by Ramajogayya SHastry and picturised on Mahesh Babu in Spain, the song has already garnered more than 1 million views within hours of release. With lyrics in English and Telugu, I don’t know shines through as a peppy and groovy dance number and Farhan passes the test with flying colours. Music producer Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter handle to appreciate Farhan’s singing and tweeted, “Thaaaank U soo much Dearest @FarOutAkhtar sir !! U Rocked it wit ur Electrifying Vocals!! The SONG #IDontKnow is Rocking everywhere!! Thanks for the Trust & d Love !! BIGG BIGG HUGG to youuu!!”

A source close to HT had earlier revealed, “It’s going to be one of the best tracks of the album. When Farhan was approached with the offer, he jumped at the opportunity, as he was excited to sing in a new language. It just took him a couple of hours to understand the song and get the pronunciation of the lyrics right.” Helmed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 27th, will now be releasing on April 20th to avoid a box office clash with Rajinikanth’s much anticipated release Kaala. We can’t wait for the video track to be out soon.

Check out Farhan Ahktar’s I Don’t Know Lyrical here:

