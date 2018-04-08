The trailer of South superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu has been released. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva and features Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The trailer shows Mahesh Babu as a strict and brave chief minister who does not tolerate injustice and crime and has no mercy for criminals.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the most anticipated films of this year which is helmed by Koratala Siva and features Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The much-awaited trailer of Bharat Ane Nenu has finally been released and Mahesh Babu, known for his exceptional acting skills has stolen the show in this crime-drama. The trailer shows Mahesh Babu as a strict and brave chief minister who does not tolerate injustice and crime and has no mercy for criminals.

The trailer shows how Mahesh Babu only works for the common man and wants to focus on the development of his state and his people. He understands the problem of his people and fights for justice. Kiara Advani is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. The film also stars Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha in prominent roles and is slated to release on April 20, 2018. Bharat Ane Nenu has been backed by DVV Danayya.

The trailer has taken social media by storm and is trending on number one position. In the film, we see how Mahesh Babu, a college student with social responsibilities who later becomes the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. In the trailer, he says he takes his decisions with a clear conscience when asked by the reporters about the rationale behind his harsh actions. Mahesh Babu has worked in blockbuster films like as Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), Businessman (2012).

