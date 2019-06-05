Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has finally released and is creating a buzz all around the social media. Not only in India but fans all across the world are crazy about the film and their excitement is much visible on the Internet. Moreover, Bharat is the first ever Salman Khan's film to hit the theatres of Saudi Arabia.

Bharat: The much-awaited film Bharat has finally quenched the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans as the film has released today and is creating a huge buzz for all the right reasons. Not just in India, Salman Khan has also made his international fans crazy as Bharat has also released in 70 other countries which also includes UAE with more than 1300 screens. The reports also reveal that Bharat will be the first film of Salman Khan to hit the screens in Saudi Arabia. It is expected that since Saudi Arabia has a huge Muslim population, it is expected that it can make quite good numbers at the box office in Saudi Arabia.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Talking about the prediction, it is expected that the film likely makes Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore at the box office.

Earlier to this, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy’s film Gold became the first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia. In the film, Salman Khan will sport six different looks, starting from playing the role of a young circus player to a man with white beard and hair. Moreover, it is not only Salman Khan who will play multiple roles, but Katrina Kaif will also accompany him in the process of ageing.

Earlier to this, the makers of the film finalised Priyanka Chopra for the role but Priyanka took an exit from the film because of her wedding with Nick Jonas and Katrina Kaif was then chosen for her role. In a small interview, Katrina Kaif revealed that Bharat is a special project as she has worked very hard to get into the skin of the character.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri under the banners of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Production and T-series.

